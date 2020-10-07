Much of the 2020 budget's road to recovery hinges on a lot of big ifs — not least that a COVID-19 vaccine will be freely available soon.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

The 2020 budget wasn’t just a list of big spending measures. It was also a statement of hope, and an act of staring into a crystal ball. Here’s what the government is banking on happening.

The pandemic gets better

The budget assumes Australia will continue to keep a handle on the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. That means localised outbreaks, like the one we saw flare up in Victoria, will be “largely contained”.

It means outside Victoria restrictions will continue to ease, and borders around the country, except for Western Australia, will reopen by the end of the year.