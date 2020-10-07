When should budget repair start? Australia’s treasurer reckons we should go back to our national pastime -- worrying about deficits -- when the unemployment rate hits 6%.
There’s only one problem with that. The budget documents say unemployment won’t be low enough to generate wages growth and inflation until it is down to 5%. That gap matters.
Here’s how the fiscal strategy is described:
