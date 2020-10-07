If, as the government says. wages won't grow until unemployment is down to 5%, this is not the time to pull the plug on subsidies.

Assistant Governor of the Australian Reserve Bank Luci Ellis (Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

When should budget repair start? Australia’s treasurer reckons we should go back to our national pastime -- worrying about deficits -- when the unemployment rate hits 6%.

There’s only one problem with that. The budget documents say unemployment won’t be low enough to generate wages growth and inflation until it is down to 5%. That gap matters.

Here’s how the fiscal strategy is described: