The 2020-21 budget includes a big new program the government claims “will support around 450,000 jobs for young people”.
It’s a hiring credit, meaning firms will get up to $200 a week to employ someone. The $200 rate applies if the person is aged between 16 and 29 and $100 a week is available to hire someone aged 30 to 35. The person has to work at least 20 hours a week.
The program took pride of place in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s speech to parliament: “This budget is all about jobs.”
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.