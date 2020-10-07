It’s an expensive program that would never withstand scrutiny in normal times — but these are not normal times.

(Image: AAP/Glenn Hunt)

The 2020-21 budget includes a big new program the government claims “will support around 450,000 jobs for young people”.

It’s a hiring credit, meaning firms will get up to $200 a week to employ someone. The $200 rate applies if the person is aged between 16 and 29 and $100 a week is available to hire someone aged 30 to 35. The person has to work at least 20 hours a week.

The program took pride of place in Treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s speech to parliament: “This budget is all about jobs.”