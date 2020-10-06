The federal budget will be officially unveiled tonight, but we already know a lot of what will be in there.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg look over the 2020 federal budget (Image: AAP/Mike Bowers)

The most hotly-anticipated budget day in decades is finally here.

And as we mentioned yesterday, the government has been keen to ruin the surprise a little, making numerous early announcements about some of the shiny measures Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will unveil tonight.

And since yesterday, there's been even more.