The most hotly-anticipated budget day in decades is finally here.
And as we mentioned yesterday, the government has been keen to ruin the surprise a little, making numerous early announcements about some of the shiny measures Treasurer Josh Frydenberg will unveil tonight.
And since yesterday, there's been even more.
Go deeper on the issues that matter.
Register your email address to get FREE access on a 21-day trial.
Before joining Crikey in 2018, Kishor was an editor at Honi Soit, an intern at The Sydney Morning Herald, and a legal reporter for Justinian. He has degrees in arts and law from the University of Sydney.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.