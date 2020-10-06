Somebody come pull America's Got Talent off the stage with a big hook.

(Image: America's Got Talent)

Another bad night for Seven. It was second because of the strength of the 6pm news (1.64 million average for the hour) and Home and Away (891,000), but from 7.30pm to around 10.15pm Seven fell into a deep black hole with back to back episodes of America’s Got Talent (350,000 national average -- 415,000 for the first ep and 285,000 for the second). Seven slumped to third and fourth at times in that period.

Nine won from Seven, Ten and the ABC in total people and the ABC was third ahead of Ten in the main channels. The Block on Nine with 1.25 million had almost three times the audience of Seven’s first ep of America’s Got Talent. By way of contrast Australian Story’s report on Rory O’Donoghue topped the million mark -- 1.09 million nationally -- and did well in metro and regional markets.

In breakfast the holiday in some states and the lingering late clock resets for Daylight Saving saw audiences fall for everyone: Sunrise 388,000 national and 230,000 metro viewers; Today, 278,000 and 183,000; News Breakfast, 228,000 and131,000