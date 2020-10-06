The Queensland election campaign has offered an ugly reminder of the extent to which sexism still plays a part in our political discourse.

Queensland MP Jackie Trad (Image AAP/Glenn Hunt)

The extraordinary abuse copped by a pair of female politicians over the course of the Queensland election campaign could well represent a new low in political discourse.

Their seats sit on a knife-edge. Labor holds South Brisbane, with political powerhouse and former deputy premier Jackie Trad in the fight of her life with the Greens, who the LNP has decided to preference ahead of her.

The Greens already hold the seat of Maiwar, a hop, skip and jump away. But former TV journalist and new LNP star Lauren Day has had a big impact inside the party, and LNP chiefs expect to count that seat in their tally on October 31.