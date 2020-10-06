Do Dan Andrews' lockdown measures really reflect the current data?

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (Image: AAP/James Ross)

If you could sell fear, the Victorian government wouldn’t have a budget deficit problem.

Between September 23 and 30 there was an average of 1.4 new cases per day reported outside of aged care and healthcare in Victoria. (There was an average of 8.4 cases per day in contained aged care settings across this same period.)

The all-important number of “mystery” cases has also been dropping dramatically. Since September 25, there have been only four confirmed cases of community transmission. This would be the envy of much of the world.