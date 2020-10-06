Ahead of the 2020 budget, Crikey casts its eyes back over the life and career of Treasurer Josh Frydenberg.

Before entering politics, Josh Frydenberg wanted to be a tennis pro (Image: Supplied)

Josh Frydenberg can see the summit. Ever since he entered politics a decade ago, the treasurer has worn that ambition on his sleeve.

“He will be prime minister,’’ Liberal elder George Swinburne told The Weekend Australian more than a decade ago. It's been a common refrain, repeated by insiders, rivals and journalists ever since.

Now, as he delivers the most important budget in decades, Frydenberg faces the biggest test of a charmed political life, one that will determine whether he can make it to the top.