He might not have planned to get COVID-19, but Trump is certainly making the most of the extra press coverage.

Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House (Image: AP/Evan Vucci)

It’s a wonder Donald Trump required oxygen for his health last weekend given he's sucking so much of it out of the media coverage of the election.

Until last weekend the Biden campaign was outspending Trump two to one. In September the figure was even greater, with Biden spending $153 million on advertising compared with $57 million.

But who needs to spend on ads when you can get 24/7 news coverage?