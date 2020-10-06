Some parts of the budget are less predictable than others. Crikey takes a look through some of the stranger items in the 2020 federal budget.

Not everything in the budget is predictable -- or even logical -- to most of us.

With that in mind, we’ve brought together some of the stranger, less expected, spending measures that made it into this year’s federal budget.

Dried fruit, nuts and prawns

A recession ultimately leads to fewer fancy cocktail parties, and prawn farmers have said they’re struggling. In response, there will be no white spot disease repayment levy and export charge component on farmed prawns for the next year.