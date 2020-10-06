The collapse in population growth will seriously affect today's budget — but it's the fall in productivity and participation that will magnify its impact on the economy.

Tucked away in Budget Paper 3 today will be a crucial number for the government's economic growth estimates and for Scott Morrison's self-declared target of 3.75% GDP growth every year for five years.

That's where the budget forecasts for population growth -- fertility and net overseas migration -- will be tucked away.

Last year, long before anyone had heard of COVID-19, the government used a dodgy population figure to inflate its economic growth forecasts for a pre-election budget: the fertility of Australian women was forecast to surge from 1.781 babies per woman in 2018 to 1.9 in 2021 -- a remarkably rapid demographic turnaround for our declining fertility rate.