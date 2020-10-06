Budget deficit
2020-21 (the current year): deficit of $213.7 billion ($184.5 billion in July update), 11% of GDP
2021-22: deficit of $112.0 billion
2022-23: deficit of $87.9 billion
Federal budget reveals a current year deficit of $213.7 billion, down $29.2 billion from July update.
