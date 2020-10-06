It’s not quite devil-take-the-hindmost, but this is very much a Liberal budget in its means of delivery.
Tax cuts for high- and middle-income earners, two-and-a-half grand a year. Just $20 a week for the lowest-paid. Some small lump sums for pensioners. Nothing for the unemployed, who revert back to poverty come January on a JobSeeker payment which is significant in its absence in the budget papers or treasurer’s speech.
The best form of welfare is still a job, of course, even when unemployment will still be above 7% in mid-2021.
