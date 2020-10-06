The 2020 budget gets an A-minus for addressing the current problems, but a somewhat lower grade for setting up the post-pandemic years.

(Image: Private Media)

In his 5pm press

conference during this year’s budget lockup, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg

described the budget as “our economic recovery plan”.

And a recovery plan during the pandemic that has ravaged economies around the world necessarily involves dealing with the huge current contraction in economic output, but must also look forward to what will make for a strong economy that can grow rapidly post-pandemic.

The budget gets

an A-minus for addressing the current problems, but a somewhat lower grade for

setting up the post-pandemic years. And in that regard, it is both a solid

effort, and something of a disappointment.