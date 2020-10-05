What an absolute card Tim Smith is a man who is talked about as a possible future leader of the Victorian Liberals and a man who can lose his own rigged Facebook poll. (Because we live in a universe where one of those statements does not preclude the other.)
For Smith's most recent performance, he has posted a depiction of the Victorian Labor party in the manner of the playing cards issued to American forces during the Iraq war. Classy as ever, he's put a big red cross through former health minister Jenny Mikakos, as though she was taken out by a big, tough marine.
Maybe the ABC could ask him about this example of the "humour and colour" he brings to politics next time it agrees to a chummy profile piece.
