Tim Smith is at it again, and so is The Australian. Plus more tips and murmurs.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith (Image: AAP/James Ross)

What an absolute card Tim Smith is a man who is talked about as a possible future leader of the Victorian Liberals and a man who can lose his own rigged Facebook poll. (Because we live in a universe where one of those statements does not preclude the other.)

For Smith's most recent performance, he has posted a depiction of the Victorian Labor party in the manner of the playing cards issued to American forces during the Iraq war. Classy as ever, he's put a big red cross through former health minister Jenny Mikakos, as though she was taken out by a big, tough marine.

Maybe the ABC could ask him about this example of the "humour and colour" he brings to politics next time it agrees to a chummy profile piece.