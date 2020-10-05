The debate over the 2020 budget is less about the quantum of stimulus — that will be vast — but how effective it will be in the way it is spent.

(Image: AAP /Daniel Pockett)

How much stimulus is enough for an economy in deep recession?

The government has already pumped more than 4% of GDP into the economy in deficit spending in the six months to June. Its July fiscal update forecast nearly 10% of GDP in deficit spending for this financial year already, with a deficit of around $185 billion.

From the torrent of budget leaks, and the occasional actual budget scoop, the deficit to be unveiled tomorrow is likely to be comfortably above $200 billion, or well over 10% of a shrunken GDP.