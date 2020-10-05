Much like the pandemic itself, the response to Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis would land as poorly written dystopian satire if it didn't feel inevitable. The president has done all he can to downplay his illness, while the White House is already selling commemorative tat in anticipation of him getting better.
When it comes to health, the POTUS is not always up front with us
While many people are concerned about the lack of clarity around Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, this isn't the first time the public has been kept in the dark about a president's health.
Keep reading about presidential ailments throughout history...
