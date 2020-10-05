White House staff have insisted that Donald Trump is only suffering mild COVID symptoms. But his treatment suggests a different story.

White House doctor Sean P Conley outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (Image: Pool/ABACA)

This morning Donald Trump took a joy ride around the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to show off how well he was doing in his fight against COVID-19. You've got to feel for the aides who rode in the car with him, exposing themselves to the deadly disease.

Officials insist Trump has just mild symptoms, while the president has seemed upbeat in video messages to his supporters. But his treatment tells a different story, experts say. Early evidence shows the experimental drugs Trump has received may benefit only those with severe cases of the virus.

Trump has received antibody treatment REGN-COV2, remdesivir, oxygen and dexamethasone, along with zinc, vitamin D, an acid reducer, melatonin and a daily aspirin.