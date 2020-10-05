The Trump COVID-19 story should've played to 60 Minutes' strengths. But the program missed its big chance.

(Image: Nine Entertainment)

Disappointments.

The final episode of the The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty (614,000 nationally) -- mistitled -- the dynasty has risen and is now sinking slowly.

60 Minutes (846,000 nationally) missed its big chance on Sunday night just when the stuttering program had gold fall into its lap with the news Friday of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection, and a cover story slotted in from Nine correspondent, Alexis Daish. It was tweaked a little, but someone should have knocked together an updater instead of the second part of the report or the bushfire smoke story.