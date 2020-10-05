Disappointments.
The final episode of the The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty (614,000 nationally) -- mistitled -- the dynasty has risen and is now sinking slowly.
60 Minutes (846,000 nationally) missed its big chance on Sunday night just when the stuttering program had gold fall into its lap with the news Friday of Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection, and a cover story slotted in from Nine correspondent, Alexis Daish. It was tweaked a little, but someone should have knocked together an updater instead of the second part of the report or the bushfire smoke story.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.