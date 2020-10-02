It seems strange to be starting the AFL finals the weekend the grand final is normally played, but that's 2020 for you.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

First AFL final last night -- Port Adelaide and Seven won. Seven continues with more finals tonight and Saturday. Over 1.18 million watched on Seven and 303,000 watched on Foxtel. That’s 1.49 million all up. The NRL final tonight will struggle to reach that figure.

And that was the night. It does seem strange to be starting the finals the weekend the grand final is normally played -- the same comment can be made about the NRL with the Easts-Penrith first final tonight on Nine.

In breakfast, Today’s metro audience dipped under 200,000 for the first time in several months. Sunrise led with 428,000 national and 251,000 metro viewers, Today was on 302,000 and 198,000, while ABC News Breakfast averaged 292,000 and 196,000. It is school holidays in some states, which helps explain the weaker viewing figures this week.