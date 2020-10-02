Either industry super funds are key players in the economic recovery, or they're just a noisy lobby group that has forgotten its job. Who do we believe — Scott Morrison or one of his junior ministers?

Assistant Minister for Superannuation Jane Hume (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

Strange how industry super funds -- and increasingly, the whole superannuation industry -- are both an enemy to be smitten hip and thigh for the Liberal Party, and a saviour of the economy, when convenient.

Yesterday, as part of his grand 10-year manufacturing plan and its $1.3 billion business slush fund, Scott Morrison called for a Team Australia moment, saying "our government is determined to set a 10-year time horizon under this strategy where all parties -- industry, workforce including unions, governments at all levels, capital including superannuation funds and our scientific and research community -- are pulling together in the one direction".

So, super funds, including the largest sub-sector, industry super, ought to get with the manufacturing program to help create 80,000 jobs in the government's winner-picked industries, including mining companies.