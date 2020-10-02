Thinking of the children
Pointing out that the Morrison government has made an announcement which is a re-announcement of a previous announcement is as surprising and newsworthy as the revelation that Cold Chisel pulled out "Khe Sahn" during a gig. Still, this week featured one which was particularly dispiriting.
On Monday, Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston announced that, at a cost of $60 million, the Morrison government would be funding 700 new places for women and children fleeing domestic violence.
And this very welcome news was dutifully reported by the media, showing the government’s sincere concern for addressing the scourge of domestic violence.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.