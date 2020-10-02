The government announces the same domestic violence funding for the third time, as 4chan leaks Windows source code (and could be coming for your money). Catch up on the stories that slipped through the cracks.

Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston (Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Thinking of the children

Pointing out that the Morrison government has made an announcement which is a re-announcement of a previous announcement is as surprising and newsworthy as the revelation that Cold Chisel pulled out "Khe Sahn" during a gig. Still, this week featured one which was particularly dispiriting.

On Monday, Families and Social Services Minister Anne Ruston announced that, at a cost of $60 million, the Morrison government would be funding 700 new places for women and children fleeing domestic violence.

And this very welcome news was dutifully reported by the media, showing the government’s sincere concern for addressing the scourge of domestic violence.