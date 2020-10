The world is making progress on tackling the pandemic, but some regions are doing better than others.

People exercising at St Kilda Beach, Melbourne (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The world is gradually getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic. Without a vaccine.

Through the month of September, just ended, 23 countries recorded zero deaths. That’s up from 21 in August.

Another 29 nations recorded deaths at a rate lower than one per million inhabitants, and 28 others kept deaths below three per million.