Victoria's law reform commission's ideas to reform contempt of court laws is based on assumptions about the robustness of our legal system which no longer hold up.

Supreme Court of Victoria (Image: AAP/Mal Fairclough)

The Victorian Law Reform Commission (VLRC) has had a crack at modernising the law of contempt of court. I think it’s missed the central point.

The VLRC’s commission to look closely at contempt was part of the Andrews’ government’s push to do something about Victoria’s reputation for having Australia’s worst record on open justice: the principle that the workings of the legal system, specifically courts, be held open to public view.

I have written previously about how the government’s attempt to make life easier for sexual assault victims who want to tell their stories has achieved the exact opposite outcome. Well, if the VLRC’s recommendations on contempt are adopted, same mistake.