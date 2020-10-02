4chan leaks Windows source code (and could be coming for your money), while train privatisation goes off the rails in SA. Catch up on the stories that slipped through the cracks.

(Image: Adobe)

Trains in vain

Back before the 2018 South Australian election the then-opposition Liberal Party reassured nervous voters that it absolutely didn't have any sort of privatisation agenda and that suggestions to the contrary were typical union paranoia and Labor fearmongering. Selling off the running of the state’s precious trains and trams, Steven Marshall scoffed at the time, what sort of slanderous nonsense is this?

Anyway, now that the Marshall government have sold off the running of the state’s precious trains and trams to transport giant Keolis Downer, there are concerns about just how open that tender actually was.

And, uncomfortably for the Marshall government, it’s all come to light because of increasingly regular leaks, as InDaily has reported.