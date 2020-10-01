In the game of political power plays, the 'minnow' energy company holds all the cards, critics say.

Santos CEO Kevin Gallagher

Yesterday’s approval of the Narrabri gas project in NSW was a big win for Scott Morrison’s “gas-fired” recovery plan. It was also a big win for Santos, the company with a remarkable knack for getting what it wants.

For decades, the South Australian company has enjoyed a dream run of approvals for projects that, much like Narrabri, were waved through despite overwhelming opposition from communities, farmers, scientists and environmental groups.

Santos doesn't win its battles on its own -- it has the backing of Australia’s most powerful political forces, allowing it to kickstart billions of dollars worth of projects even when demand for gas falls.