White-supremacist content, including banned footage of the Christchurch terror attacks, has spread unchecked on messaging platforms while monitors look the other way.

(Image: Adobe)

Horrifying footage of the Christchurch mosque murders committed in March 2019 still remains online, despite the efforts of national governments to eliminate the sharing of vision of the tragedy.

Crikey has learned that 18 months on from the events that saw 51 people lose their lives, and the recent jailing of the perpetrator for life, public channels on the messaging service Telegram still provide access to the footage, which was initially livestreamed on Facebook during the terrorist incident.

Facebook may have been working overtime to get rid of copies of the video from its platform since the day of the attacks, but individuals or groups are still finding ways to share footage, images and the perpetrator’s manifesto. Shortly after the attack, New Zealand made it illegal to do so.