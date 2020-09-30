Viewers left the main channels in droves in prime time last night — and who can blame them?

Channel Nine's The Block (Image: Nine)

It’s late September and we're still in the 2020 ratings battle, but prime time last night looked like the desert that Australian TV becomes over the long summer break.

Boring, dull, silly programs and viewers -- who are not as stupid as the networks think they are -- reacted accordingly, either turning off and Netflixing or tuning to the digital channels in the tens of thousands instead of watching the dross-laden main channels.

The turn on to the digital channels was so noticeable that 35.7% of people watching free-to-air TV last night were tuned in to the 19 digital channels (Seven Two, 7mate, 10 Bold, GO et al). That is the sort of share you get on an average summer evening.