Botany and Kurnell are clear of ships. But, hey, it's been a long time since a Liberal leader had a chance to hurl abuse at a union.

(Image: Adobe)

“I cannot have Australians who need what's on those ships being held on those ships -- 40 of them out there,” Scott Morrison told the Canberra press gallery on Tuesday. Then he added: “You can go down to Port Botany or down to Kurnell and have a look out there and you can see them lining up.”

You know that line about how if someone says it’s raining and someone says it’s not, it’s not journalism to report them both -- you should stick your head out the window to see if it’s raining?

Well if anyone bothered to stick their head out of the window in Botany or Kurnell they wouldn’t see ships lined up. But let’s not let facts get in the way of a convenient prime-ministerial spray: militant unions, Labor, extortion and so on. It’s been a long time since a Liberal leader has had a union head to kick, so the opportunity is not to be missed.