Jennifer Coate sitting at desk in front of hotel quarantine inquiry sign
Justice Jennifer Coate heading the inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine scandal. (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The hotel quarantine program in Victoria was a self-evident disaster, the price paid in lives lost and the state’s economy shattered.

It has claimed the health minister and will continue to tear strips off Premier Daniel Andrews’ political hide. There will be class actions as lawyers descend on the wreckage.

But will it send anyone to jail?