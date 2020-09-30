People should lose their jobs — lives were lost and unimaginable suffering ensued — but there was no crime committed.
The hotel quarantine program in Victoria was a self-evident disaster, the price paid in lives lost and the state’s economy shattered.
It has claimed the health minister and will continue to tear strips off Premier Daniel Andrews’ political hide. There will be class actions as lawyers descend on the wreckage.
But will it send anyone to jail?
Keep reading about why the hotel debacle wasn't workplace manslaughter.
Register your email address to get FREE access on a 21-day trial.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.