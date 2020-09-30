People should lose their jobs — lives were lost and unimaginable suffering ensued — but there was no crime committed.

Justice Jennifer Coate heading the inquiry into Victoria's hotel quarantine scandal. (Image: AAP/James Ross)

The hotel quarantine program in Victoria was a self-evident disaster, the price paid in lives lost and the state’s economy shattered.

It has claimed the health minister and will continue to tear strips off Premier Daniel Andrews’ political hide. There will be class actions as lawyers descend on the wreckage.

But will it send anyone to jail?