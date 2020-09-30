Is there a deeper, esoteric message in ABC economist Alan Kohler's choice of books — or is it a simple bit of set dressing? Either way, it's driving us nuts.

Economist Alan Kohler (Image: ABC)

Economist Alan Kohler has been, for the majority of lockdown, sending us cryptic messages via the placement of books on his desk during his ABC segment "The Kohler Report".

His collection last week was filled with relatively straight forward, semi-topical references -- featuring Rupert Murdoch on account of the splash made by the new documentary The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty; and Paul Keating on account of his swipe at the Reserve Bank, among others.

Elsewhere there's been a music themed night, and a copy of Thomas Piketty's Capital (which, if the bookmark is anything to go by, appears to have just been cracked).