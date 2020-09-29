Experts have slammed a proposed law in Victoria which would give authorised citizens unprecedented powers to detain suspected coronavirus cases indefinitely.

(Image: AAP/James Ross)

While they hail from very different sides of the political spectrum, Donald Trump and Daniel Andrews certainly have a few things in common. Their ability to master the media cycle and distract attention is one.

While Andrews deals with the ongoing dumpster fires of hotel quarantine, masks and a captain’s curfew call, hidden in plain sight is something far worse.

That is, the innocuously named COVID-19 Omnibus (Emergency Measures) and Other Acts Amendment Bill, which sailed through the Victorian Legislative Assembly and is currently awaiting approval by the upper house (where the Labor party doesn’t have a majority).