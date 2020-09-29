Pauline Hanson is front and centre in a new fight over freedom of speech at universities.

Pauline Hanson (Image: AAP/Mick Tsikas)

The government’s planned university funding cuts and fee hikes will now come with an added dose of culture war, after the Coalition cut a deal with One Nation to add an academic freedom definition into the proposed bill.

But universities say the definition, taken from former High Court judge Robert French’s review into campus free speech, will make it harder to punish rogue academics, and allow racist and sexist views to escape scrutiny.

What was the French report?

Dan Tehan became education minister in 2018, when loud conservatives were voicing concerns about a “free speech crisis” on university campuses.