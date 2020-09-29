Even Ten's reheated Lindy Chamberlain special did better than a catatonic Seven last night.

Lindy Chamberlain (Image: Network Ten)

A bad night for Seven -- second in total people but a weak fourth in the main channels behind Nine, Ten and the ABC. The main channels are where the (shrinking) revenues are taken so that’s where their best programming is supposed to be broadcast... if there is best programming. Seven doesn’t have it.

Ten had part two of the Lindy Chamberlain reheat (784,000) and another ep of Have You Been Paying Attention (894,000). Nine had The Block (1.14 million and the most watched non-news program). For the ABC it was the usual Monday line up -- the news at 7pm with 1.13 million (beating, again, ACA on 1.06 million). Then 7.30 with 879,000, Australian Story with 947,000, Four Corners with 765,000 and Media Watch with 707,000.

Seven’s hour of news won, again with an average of 1.61 million. Nine’s hour average was 1.27 million), Home and Away averaged 935,000 and then the network fell to a weak fourth with America's Got Talent averaging 374,000 from 8.30 to 10.15pm. In other words, Seven had no other programming capable of attracting and holding a solid audience at 8.30 pm on the most competitive night of the week. It has the same line up tonight from 8.30 to 10.15pm so it will be another miserable ratings report on Wednesday morning.