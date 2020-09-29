Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called the government's purchase of land for Western Sydney Airport at almost 10 times its value a "bargain".
The land was owned by a Coalition donor and sold for $30 million -- despite being appraised for just $3.1 million.
It’s the latest tactic by Nationals members to defer, deflect and deny allegations of rorts -- even when faced by independent reports from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).
