Nationals MPs have a long history of finding themselves at the sharp end of Australian National Audit Office reports...

(Images: AAP)

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called the government's purchase of land for Western Sydney Airport at almost 10 times its value a "bargain".

The land was owned by a Coalition donor and sold for $30 million -- despite being appraised for just $3.1 million.

It’s the latest tactic by Nationals members to defer, deflect and deny allegations of rorts -- even when faced by independent reports from the Australian National Audit Office (ANAO).