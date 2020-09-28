Who are we to judge? Ever since Amy Coney Barrett, conservative and Gen X woman, was announced as Donald Trump's nomination for the US Supreme Court, The Guardian's writers must have been having conniptions about what to say.
Fear not! Regular columnist Kenan Malik is here to argue that someone's Catholicism should not disbar them from consideration by the left.
Who's this reactionary old rockchopper? Well, actually it's Kenan Malik, ex-Revolutionary Communist Party member, now in tight alliance with the Tories, arguing the case from the libertarian left, which suggests that, in London, the elite convergence is just about total.
