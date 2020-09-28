In a rare public appearance, James Packer will face questions about Crown's dealings in China and with Melco Resorts.

James Packer (Image: AAP)

Reclusive billionaire James Packer will step into the limelight this week as he faces questions over Crown Resorts, the company responsible for much of his fortune.

It will be the mogul's first public appearance in some time -- he stepped away from the company’s board in 2018 and has since only rarely been seen in public.

It could be a make or break moment for Packer, whose appearance will come just days after damning evidence from his long-time representative, Michael Johnston.