Spotlight is the Seven Network’s Sunday Night-lite replacement (and not a national chain of haberdashery shops).
Last night it featured an hour-long special called “Surviving The Crash”. The best thing about it was host Mark Riley, a class act.
The content was all catch up because Seven has not been actively involved in public affairs or current affairs journalism since Sunday Night was axed a year ago this Friday.
