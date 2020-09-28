For years, Trump's tax returns have been the holy grail for journalists and political observers. Now that we've finally seen them, what have we learnt?

US President Donald Trump (Image: AP/Alex Brandon)

The New York Times has this morning released the long-awaited details of Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The bombshell report contradicts Trump’s successful billionaire-businessman persona, instead painting a picture either of a sly, stingy man who has craftily avoided paying taxes or of an inept business owner failing to make ends meet.

Trump had refused to release his tax return, saying an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) audit, launched in 2011, prevents him from doing so. The IRS has disputed this.