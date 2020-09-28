The Andrews government has no right demanding additional powers over its citizens when it can't responsibly exercise the powers it already has.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and former Victorian health minister Jenny Mikakos (Images: AAP)

While 2020 in particular, and recent years more generally, have demanded routine adjustments to what is considered "normal" in politics, the behaviour of the Andrews government in Victoria remains extraordinary.

That responsibility for key decisions in the hotel quarantine debacle remains diffused through political, bureaucratic and operational levels, with no person or persons seemingly having made decisions that led to a massive disease outbreak and hundreds of deaths, defies common sense and the basics of public accountability.

Andrews' health minister Jenny Mikakos has resigned after Andrews in essence blamed her last week, but she insists she was completely unaware of the use of private security guards in quarantine -- let alone responsible for the decision to use them. By her own lights, it's entirely unclear why Mikakos actually resigned -- particularly given her own department failed to brief her on key issues.