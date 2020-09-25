Inq's investigation into the eyebrow-raising government contract awarded to Mable Technologies has led to a 'disappointed' reaction from the company's PR representatives.

(Image: Mable/Facebook)

Inq's reporting on a federal government contract awarded to labour-sourcing platform Mable Technologies has drawn a "disappointed" response from Mable's PR company, which has asked us to point out that individuals we referred to as shareholders of Mable are not shareholders at all. The individuals include three with Liberal party links.

So when is a shareholder not a shareholder?

One such is leading Sydney investment banker Mathew Playfair. Playfair, Inq reported, was publicly acknowledged by Liberal MP Dave Sharma for his help in Sharma's 2019 election campaign in Malcolm Turnbull's old seat of Wentworth. Sharma bracketed Playfair with members of the Liberal party in his thank you speech in parliament.