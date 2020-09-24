De Garis rides again The town of Cambridge, Western Australia, which takes in a suite of lovely inner-west suburbs in Perth, is due an extraordinary council election on October 16. Joining retired builder Rob Fredericks among the candidates is one David De Garis who describes himself thus:
I work as a media and communications manager in the hotel and hospitality industry and in previous jobs have gained a comprehensive understanding of how different tiers of government work, including local government. I am a people-person by nature and believe strongly in finding solutions for people.
One of the solutions De Garis has been able to find in his career is taking the bullet for a decidedly wobbly-looking employment minister Michaela Cash.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.