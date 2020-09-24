Modesty becomes the former Michaela Cash staffer. Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.

Employment Minister Michaelia Cash.

De Garis rides again The town of Cambridge, Western Australia, which takes in a suite of lovely inner-west suburbs in Perth, is due an extraordinary council election on October 16. Joining retired builder Rob Fredericks among the candidates is one David De Garis who describes himself thus:

I work as a media and communications manager in the hotel and hospitality industry and in previous jobs have gained a comprehensive understanding of how different tiers of government work, including local government. I am a people-person by nature and believe strongly in finding solutions for people.

One of the solutions De Garis has been able to find in his career is taking the bullet for a decidedly wobbly-looking employment minister Michaela Cash.