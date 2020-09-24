The national broadcaster didn't win the ratings but Hard Quiz and Shaun Micallef's scathing satire walked all over the opposition.

Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (Image: ABC)

The ABC might not have won the ratings but Hard Quiz (992,000) and Shaun Micallef’s Mad As Hell (803,000), 7.30 (920,000) and the 7pm News (1.01 million) easily accounted for the opposition.

Yes, The Block on Nine managed 973,000 nationally and The Bachelor on Ten averaged 720,000, but the ABC won the 7pm to 9pm heart of prime time. The Bach and The Block fought it out for the demos in what ended up a draw rather than a big win.

The ABC ended fourth in total people behind Nine, Seven and Ten but third in front of Ten in the main channels as the digital channels of Ten and Seven boosted weak main channel performances.