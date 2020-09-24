Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp is in a strong position for re-election — but how she deals with disclosing campaign donations may paint it differently.

Melbourne Lord Mayor Sally Capp (Image: AAP/Daniel Pockett)

Timely disclosure of political campaign financing in Australia remains a long way off at the federal level, and many of the states aren’t much better.

As for councils, it is rare indeed for ratepayers to have any visibility on who is funding the campaigns of councillor candidates before

they cast their votes.

But something different is happening in the current City of Melbourne elections, following on from a pioneering experiment in voluntary early disclosure first tried at Melbourne Town Hall in the 2016 elections.