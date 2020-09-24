There are crossbench calls for the aged care royal commission to examine controversial work provider app Mable following revelations from Crikey.

Minister for Aged Care Richard Colbeck and Greens Senator Rachel Siewert (Images: AAP)

Federal Minister for Aged Care and Senior Australians Richard Colbeck has given his in-principle support for the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety to examine government aged care tenders, following Inq's revelations that a multimillion-dollar contract was awarded without open tender to the Mable workforce platform.

Mable Technologies Ltd is backed by a powerful network of investors, including Liberal party members and donors. It was awarded a $5.8 million contract in April to help provide staff for COVID-affected aged care homes but was initially unable to provide the staff required.

"The royal commission has been established with very broad terms of reference to enable it to look at all aspects of the aged care sector," a spokesperson said. "In principle, Minister Colbeck supports its consideration of the management of tenders."