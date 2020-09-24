When it comes to impacting Australia's climate wars, little can stand up to the fossil fuel industry's public spin.

(Image: Adobe)

Australia’s fossil fuel industry is relying more on public spin campaigns than traditional lobbying tactics to deliberately undermine climate change policy, a UK environmental think tank argues.

These tactics focus on influencing public opinion and the broader political agenda rather than direct engagement with policymakers.

InfluenceMap, which is funded by environmental and investor groups, says the Minerals Council of Australia had the biggest negative influence on Australian climate-related policy.