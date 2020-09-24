There has been a curious quiet around the arrival of the Defence Legislation Amendment (Enhancement of Defence Force Response to Emergencies) Bill 2020. On the face of it the bill, which got a little coverage upon its announcement, aims to regulate the call out of defence forces in response to natural disasters. But some concerning details — and an even more concerning absence of details — have emerged.
As lawyer and activist Kellie Trantor points out:
This bill fails to properly define ‘other emergencies’, delegates too much responsibility for the call out to a single minister, permits foreign armies and police forces to be called in, does not restrict the use of force for defence forces and extends an unreasonable level of immunity for the defence force from criminal and civil penalties.
Despite some noise along similar lines from Labor’s Kim Carr, we’re struggling to see any other mainstream coverage of this potentially huge expansion of ministerial powers.
Given, say, The Australian‘s (completely justified) concern over the Victorian government’s similar expansion of powers under the cover of COVID-19, the silence is rather surprising.
Get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for $12.
Without subscribers, Crikey can’t do what it does. Fortunately, our support base is growing.
Every day, Crikey aims to bring new and challenging insights into politics, business, national affairs, media and society. We lift up the rocks that other news media largely ignore. Without your support, more of those rocks – and the secrets beneath them — will remain lodged in the dirt.
Join today and get your first 12 weeks of Crikey for just $12.
Peter Fray
Editor-in-chief of Crikey
Leave a comment
Oh come on, Charlie, you can’t say you’re surprised at the hypocrisy of the Murdoch press. Surely this is bog standard behaviour from them? The reptiles at The Australian only express concern about government overreach when it’s a Labor government.
rather than calling in the military, wouldn’t a Federal Emergency Services style organisation be better? – one that is dedicated to and trained for all kinds of natural and civil disasters – using a mix of full-time and volunteer people for “on the scene” deployment – an organisation where civic-minded people of a certain type can join and contribute, WITHOUT the risk of being sent overseas to kill people so that politicians can get there photo op … sure this may draw some people away from the military and the police, but that can only be a good thing
Sounds like a much better idea. Defence Forces are created to protect from an external enemy and that is what their role should stay.