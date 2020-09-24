In 2019, Crown Resorts dodged a question from Crikey founder and shareholder activist Stephen Mayne. Now it's come back to bite the scandal-plagued company.

Former Crown executive chairman James Packer (Image: AAP)

Jeepers, it’s not often that a corporate AGM exchange is replayed at a judicial inquiry and then the CEO of a public company admits he gave a misleading answer. That’s what happened at the NSW inquiry into Crown Resorts yesterday.

Nine’s Patrick Hatch reported the exchanges in today’s papers, quoting commissioner Patricia Bergin getting stuck into Crown Resorts CEO Ken Barton for his response to a question I asked during the company's October 2019 AGM regarding the level of selective briefings that controlling shareholder James Packer was being provided.

2019 saw a very frustrating AGM for Crown, where then-executive chairman John Alexander was in denial about everything, refusing to admit Crown had done anything wrong in regards to mismanaging money laundering risks, despite an avalanche of allegations unveiled by Nick McKenzie on 60 Minutes and in the Nine papers a few months earlier.