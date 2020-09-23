The anti-Murdoch pin-up boy has taken a job in the belly of the beast.

Former UK Labour MP Tom Watson (Image: PA/Dominic Lipinski)

Former UK Labour politician Tom Watson truly is an inspiration. As a prominent member of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, he led the charge against the Murdoch media’s use of phone hacking, famously calling James Murdoch “the first mafia boss in history who didn’t know he was running a criminal enterprise”.

Watson, who became a pin-up boy for the anti-Murdoch cause the world over, memorably described the Murdochs in the House of Commons in 2010 thus:

The barons of the media, with their red-topped assassins, are the biggest beasts in the modern jungle. They have no predators. They are untouchable. They laugh at the law. They sneer at parliament. They have the power to hurt us, and they do, with gusto and precision, with joy and criminality. Prime ministers quail before them, and that is how they like it. That indeed has become how they insist upon it, and we are powerless in the face of them. We are afraid. That is the tawdry secret that dare not speak its name…

In 2012 he went a step further, co-writing Dial M for Murdoch: News Corporation and the Corruption of Britain, which argued News Corp behaved like a “secret state” within Britain, cultivating relationships with senior political figures which shielded them for years from any consequences for their illegal newsgathering.

I think we can agree he’s been a fearless advocate against powerful institutions that ruin people’s lives. Oh, and he’s has just taken a job at online betting behemoth Flutter. His previous descriptions of Paddy Power (owned by Flutter) as dirty and money-grabbing are one thing, but Flutter is also owned in a large part by Fox Corp. Yes, that’s Rupert et al.

Watson has justified this seemingly dizzying handbrake turn against everything he fought for over the last decade by arguing he believes “working collaboratively with Flutter in this way will allow me to continue to drive positive change”.

Regardless, given his CV, Watson must be staggeringly good at job interviews.

Thanks for signing up We look forward to seeing you bright and early with your need-to-know talking points and tidbits for the day ahead. Get Crikey FREE to your inbox every weekday morning with the Crikey Worm. Please enter your email address Sign up