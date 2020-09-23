Remember when NAB assured us of its efforts against money laundering? Plus other tips from the Crikey bunker.

(Image: AAP/David Mariuz)

Don't bank on it Crikey has long followed the issue of financial discrimination against sex workers -- a seemingly arbitrary practice which puts individuals at serious risk. In response to criticism over the practice, a spokesperson for NAB has previously said the bank was meeting requirements under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act.

That means they should have nothing to worry about with those recent FinCEN revelations, right? These reports showed banks across the globe effectively laundered trillions of dollars for criminal organisations. And, well, it turns out that NAB facilitated around $2.2 million in these money laundering payments.

Left right out of the argument The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) has confirmed what we've long suspected: far-right violence is one of the biggest and fastest growing threats in Australia.